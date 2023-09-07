NCT Universe: LASTART announces final 7 member lineup to debut as new NCT unit

SM Entertainment's reality survival show NCT Universe: LASTART recently revealed the debut lineup for the new NCT unit. The new NCT unit will have seven members instead of the initial six members that were announced. Out of the seven members that will be part of the new NCT unit, two of them were part of SM Rookies. They were revealed to debut in the NCT unit in June 2023 before the show started.

New NCT unit debut lineup

The debut lineup for the new NCT unit includes Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung, Jungmin, and Ryo. Out of them, Sion and Yushi were part of SM Rookies. The new unit which was previously speculated to be named NCT TOKYO has not confirmed the final name yet. The NCT unit is being referred to as the NCT New Team. The final episode of the show was aired on cable channel ENA in South Korea and the debut lineup was announced then. Sion and Yushi were confirmed as the first two members of the new NCT unit earlier. The 18-year-old Daeyoung was the first member of the show that was announced in the existing lineup. Sakuya, the show's youngest contestant whose age is 15 years old is the youngest member to be introduced in the whole of NCT. 20-year-old Riku, Jungmin, and 16-year-old Ryo were the last members that made it to the debut lineup.

About NCT Universe: LASTART

NCT Universe: LASTART gave trainees the opportunity to compete against one another to secure a chance to debut as an idol. The show started airing on July 27 in South Korea and Japan through their local channel operators. SM Entertainment artists BoA, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, and Jang Jin Young were the main artist directors on the show. Various artists from SM Entertainment made appearances on the show to train and evaluate the trainees. The new debut line of the NCT New Team will be seen performing alongside NCT members. They will be performing at the upcoming full-group concert 'NCT NATION: To The World'. It will be held in Osaka and Tokyo on September 9-10 & 16-17 respectively.

The new debut team for the NCT unit will also go on a pre-debut tour in ten cities across Japan starting October 8.

