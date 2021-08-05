NCT U's Doyoung and Haechan to collaborate with Ryan Jhun for 'MAXIS'

NCTzens, exciting collaborations for the group are underway! The artists behind Ryan Jhun’s 'MAXIS' project has been unveiled and they are none other than NCT's Doyoung and Haechan! The hit K-pop producer previously announced plans to release the new project single along with a major artist. Fans began speculating about the identity of the 'mysterious' artist and now it is finally revealed to be NCT members Doyoung and Haechan.

On August 5, there was a fluorescent green poster unveiled, confirming Doyoung and Haechan's participation as members of NCT's subgroup 'NCT U'. The poster also includes the text, “She’s a maniac, and I love her just like that. Yeah I love her just like that," alluding to the lyrics of the single! 'MAXIS' is teased to be a two-part project, which includes a music video. More details are expected to be announced soon. 'MAXIS' is set to be released on August 12 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

You can check out the poster below:

For those unversed, Ryan Jhuns is a K-pop producer, who has worked with the likes of SHINee, WayV, EXO, Girls Generation, Red Velvet, TWICE, NU'EST, LOONA and IU. We are truly excited to witness this splendid collaboration between NCT members Doyoung and Haechan and Ryan Jhun! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When NCT’s Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan opened up about the band’s significance and teamwork

Are you excited about this collab? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.