NCT Webtoon & RIIZE Webnovel to be co-produced by SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment; Details Inside

NCT: Dream Contact, an omnibus webtoon by NCT, and Rise & Realize, a web novel by RIIZE will be launched by Kakao Entertainment in collaboration with SM Entertainment. Both SM and Kakao are working towards introducing more Kpop-related Intellectual Property (IP) for the fans to enjoy. The webtoon will be launched on August 18 whereas the web novel will be released on August 19.

NCT: Dream Contact, a webtoon by NCT

NCT short for Neo Culture Technology is a 20-member K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment. NCT: Dream Contact is an omnibus-style webtoon based on NCT and consists of five episodes in total. The webtoon is based on the concept of NCT’s universe where people show empathy towards each other through dreams and unite through music. ZQ, Seogeul, and Kim Ho Ae participated as writers in the production of the webtoon. It will be published via Kakao Webtoon and Kakao Page in Japan and North America simultaneously. The webtoon is being released as a part of NCT’s 4th LP Golden Age promotion by SM Entertainment.

Rise & Realize, a web novel by RIIZE

RIIZE is a 7-member upcoming K-pop boy group that is set to debut in September 2023 under SM Entertainment. The group’s name is created by combining the words Rise and Realize which means a team that grows together and realizes dreams. The web novel Rise & Realize depicts the stories of characters who are members of the rookie group RIIZE who will mature as they overcome difficulties. No Gon as writer and Nak Di as illustrator participated in the making of the novel. It has eight episodes in total and it will be released every Saturday for three weeks starting August 19 through the Kakao page.

Kakao Entertainment shared that this is meaningful to them because it is their first storytelling IP collaboration with SM Entertainment, a company that has led global K-pop trends. They also remarked that they plan to continue to carry out various projects on storytelling IP targeting the global market in the future.

Credits: News source - Yonhap News

