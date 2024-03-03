NCT WISH tops Oricon chart with debut single WISH; releases dance practice video for track

NCT WISH, the newest NCT group debuted on February 28, with their debut single album WISH. The album features two songs, the main single WISH, and Sail Away; both tracks were released in Japanese and Korean simultaneously. The release was also accompanied by a happening music video for the title track WISH which also had two versions. Now, the single WISH has topped Japan’s Oricon chart as they receive love from everywhere.

NCT WISH is the new Japanese boy group and the last sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s NCT. The boy band debuted on February 28 with their debut single album, titled after their name, WISH which features two songs: WISH and Saily Away. The album was accompanied by the release of a fun, bright music video for the track WISH where the boys played cupids spreading love everywhere they went.

NCT WISH’s WISH, the song in new advancements has secured the top spot in Japan’s Oricon Daily Single Chart on March 1 and has remained there since. Furthermore, adding to the excitement the boy band has dropped the dance practice video for the song WISH representing their dancing flair. The rookie boy band can be seen demonstrating their dancing prowess as well with fun hip-hop-style steps and the hook step. NCT WISH is performing in the practice room of SM Entertainment in the video.

Watch the NCT WISH ‘WISH’ Dance Practice video here.

Know more about NCT WISH and their activities

NCT WISH the Japanese boy band under SM Entertainment is made up of six members Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, Sakuya, Sion, and Riku. The novice boy group will be soon making their Inkigayo debut next week. Inkigayo is a South Korean music program by SBS airing every Sunday. Also, the NCT WISH members are set to appear as guests on Lee Yi Kyung’s YouTube show Jeonyeokja on March 5. And, we can’t wait to see Yushi, Ryo, Jaehee, Sakuya, Sion, and Riku as they make their first appearance as guests and perform on Inkigayo.

