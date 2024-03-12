NCT WISH’s debut album WISH becomes highest selling album by rookie group in 2024

NCT WISH, the final sub-unit of the K-pop boy band NCT debuted on February 28, 2024, with their debut single album WISH. The rookie boy group has been loved by fans for their music style and versatility as they fit both Japanese and Korean music backgrounds with utmost finesse. NCT WISH’s single album WISH has now achieved a new record.

NCT WISH’s debut single album WISH achieves highest selling album record by a rookie group in 2024

NCT WISH’s debut single album WISH has two tracks, WISH and Sail Away. Both songs have Japanese and Korean versions making NCT WISH debut simultaneously in both countries and music spaces. The album opened to favorable reviews from listeners and fans.

NCT WISH according to the latest report by Hanteo Chart has sold 280,478 copies of their album WISH in the first week of its release. This number made WISH the highest-selling album in the first week of release by a 5th Gen rookie group that debuted in 2024. NCT WISH has surpassed TWS another 5th Gen group who had sold 260,000 copies of Sparkling Blue, their debut album. NCT WISH thus has created a mark in the industry by selling a large number of albums in just their first week, their fresh music style seems to have wooed fans.

Watch the music video of NCT WISH-WISH here.

More about NCT WISH

NCT WISH is the last sub-unit of the famous SM Entertainment K-pop boy band NCT. The six-member boy group is mainly a Japanese-based boy band that will also release music in the Korean language. NCT WISH is a fifth-generation K-pop boy group with six members Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya. They released two pre-debut singles Hands Up and We Go! On October 8, 2023, before their official debut in 2024.

Before the release of WISH, the boy band on February 21 performed their debut single WISH on SMTOWN Live 2024 at SMCU Palace in Tokyo. NCT WISH also released a music video for their title single WISH, the video has two versions Japanese and Korean, with minor differences in the videos of both versions. In the video, the boys play the role of Cupid as they spread love in the world.

