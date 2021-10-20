NCT127 becomes the second K Pop artist to achieve THIS feat on Billboard with 'Sticker'

NCT 127’s latest album has charted on the Billboard 200 for a fourth consecutive week! 'Sticker' is now only the second K-pop album of 2021 to chart on the Billboard 200 for four weeks, the only other album released this year to achieve the feat is TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.'

After making an impressive debut at number 3 last month, NCT 127’s third studio album 'Sticker' is now spending its fourth week on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States). For the week ending on October 23, 'Sticker' successfully remained on the chart at number 132. Additionally, NCT 127’s latest release stayed strong on several other Billboard charts this week. 'Sticker' ranked number 4 on the World Albums chart, and it came in at number 9 on both the Top Album Sales Chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart. The album also claimed number 17 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart, while NCT 127 remained on the Artist 100 at number 61.

Previously, NCT 127 recorded the highest K-pop ranking this year by placing 3rd on the US Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200' with their 3rd full-length album 'Sticker', entering the UK's official album chart TOP40, Germany's official music chart album TOP100, 16th, Australia's Aria Chart album TOP50 16th, United World Chart No.1, Japan Oricon Weekly Album Chart No.1, Japan Line Music Album TOP100 Chart No.1, China QQ Music Digital Album Sales Chart No. Therefore, it is expected that attention will be focused on the activities to be performed with this repackage album. NCT 127 is currently gearing up to return with 'Favorite', a repackaged version of 'Sticker', on October 25.

