On October 6 NCT 127 released their fifth studio album Fact Check along with the main tracks music video. The music video soon garnered millions of views within a few hours of its release. On October 7, they unveiled the performance video for Fact Check too which put a magic spell on all. With the skyrocketing sales of the album, the group broke their previous records and set new standards for themselves.

NCT127 sets new 1st week sales record with Fact Check

NCT 127 achieved its highest first-week sales ever with its latest release Fact Check. According to Hanteo charts, the album sold 1,628,953 copies in its first week spanning from October 6 to 12. Their previous album 2Baddies’s first-week sales record was 1,547,595. This sets a new record for the group as NCT127 unlocks a new level. The music video of Fact Check has also been reaching new milestones.

More about NCT 127’s Fact Check

NCT 127 is a nine-member group that includes Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin. Fact Check is a mix of pop, hip-hop, and R&B. On August 26, they released a teaser that gave hints for their album. The music video was released after a 2-hour delay which made many fans disappointed as this has been a pattern with NCT’s releases. Despite that, the music video performed well and the video was appreciated by fans. The performance and the dance were specially mentioned by all and being NCT, they delivered it with perfection.

NCT’s recent achievements

NCT released their album Golden Age in August and it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 66. This is NCT's third album to enter this chart after RESONANCE Pt.1 and Universe. The group also entered Billboard's Artist 100 list at No. 30. On October 6, their unit NCT127 released their 5th studio album Fact Check.

