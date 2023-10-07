NCT127 unveils riveting performance MV for Fact Check; delivering visual feast

NCT 127 on October 6, dropped their much-awaited album, Fact Check. The group uncovered the title track of their 5th studio album with a cinematic music video offering a visual extravaganza. The nine-member K-pop group shared the track's performance video on October 7th, heightening the excitement even further. Their energetic stage presence and dance skills have left the fans spellbound with the dynamic aura.

NCT 127's Fact Check performance MV out

After facing a 2-hour delay from its scheduled time of release, NCT 127 rolled out its comeback video on October 6 at 3 p.m. Korean Standard Time (which is 11.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time). Following this, a new performance video that features a more energetic concept than the previous one has been released. The title track of the album is a pop rock with an afrobeat-inspired synth loop. In the latest video, the members take up a complex choreography, sporting street-style clothing. Setting the mood in a somber backdrop they, smoothly transition from pop-rock to smoother R&B, all while dressed in pristine white outfits.

NCT 127’s music style

The K-pop group is known for their versatility, limitless, and out-of-the-box thinking when comes to their music and styles. The title track of Fact Check is evidence of their creativity. Mastering the intriguing camera work and intricate choreography with perfect sync, the members can be seen performing at different locations including a warehouse, rooftop, and cityscape in the music video. Meanwhile, the new performance video has minted over 54,941 views in just an hour of its release, accompanied by 36000 likes.

NCT127 recent activities

Hailed for their futuristic approach to music making, the K-pop group prior to revealing the title track, dropped a captivating teaser video titled Deities of Seoul leaving fans mesmerized over the theme and concept. The cinematic clip highlighted the members transitioning into guardians of Seoul to protect the city from mysterious supernatural forces. Space, Parade, Angel Eyes, Yacht, Je Ne Sais Quoi, Love Is A Beauty, Misty, and Real Life are among the other songs on the Fact Check album.

