NCT127’s Fact Check, IVE’s Off The Record, NewJeans’ GODS’ and more; Pick the best K-pop release this week

Written by Moumita Chakraborty Updated on Oct 08, 2023   |  02:06 PM IST  |  4.7K
New Jeans and NCT127: courtesy of ADOR and SM Entertainment
Key Highlight

The first week of October saw some amazing K-pop releases from our favourite idols and groups. From NCT127’s Fact Check to NewJeans’ first collaboration for a video game, the comebacks of the groups have been phenomenal. Choose your favourite pick from the list. 

K-pop releases in the first week of October

On October 6, NCT127 made a comeback with their album Fact Check along with a stunning and futuristic music video. It marks the group's 5th studio album. New Jeans collaborated with League of Legends and came out with their banger GODS. (G)I-DLE also released their much-awaited English-language special EP HEAT. On October 6, the music video for I Want That was out. IVE released pre-release track Off The Record’s music video from their EP I’VE MINE. Many more artists showcased their talents this week. Pick your favourite K-pop release of the week. 

Credits: SM Entertainment

