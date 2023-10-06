NCT127's upcoming album's title song MV release delayed by 2 hours

NCT127's 5th studio album Fact Check's title track music video release was delayed by 2 hours. The video which was supposed to be out at 1 pm KST (which is 9:30 am IST) will now be unveiled at 3 pm KST (which is 11.30 am IST). Many fans expressed their disappointment as this is not the first time that something like this has happened with NCT127's releases.

Agency made the announcement on October 6 regarding the delay

SM Entertainment announced the delay stating that the music video for Fact Check's music video which was supposed to be released at 1 pm KST will now be released at 3 pm KST as they want to better the quality of the product and hence has been inevitably postponed. They apologised to the fans who were waiting for the release and asked for their support and understanding.