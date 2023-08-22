NCT's agency SM Entertainment to take legal action against sasaeng fan who filmed Jaehyun's room illegally

NCT 127's agency confirmed to take legal action against the sasaeng fan who leaked the videos from Jaehyun's hotel room. On August 22, SM Entertainment informed a media outlet in Korea that the clips were filmed illegally and they are going to investigate properly to find out the person who shared the videos and take legal action with the help of national and international agencies.

NCT's agency to take legal action against the sasaeng fan

On August 22, Korean media confirmed that SM Entertainment will take action against a fan who allegedly recorded videos of the Hotel room where the 2 Baddies singer stayed. The agency said, "The video recorded was an illegal act and it strictly infringed on the artist's privacy. We are currently collecting data on the person who first shared it and all the individuals who redistributed it. We shall request that the investigating agency conduct a complete investigation with the assistance of websites of both domestic and foreign legal organizations."

Sasaeng fan entered into NCT's Jaehyun's room

Many videos and clips from a hotel room where Jaehyun stayed went popular on Twitter on August 21. The objects in the hotel room from the group's trip to the United States resembled those in the fan-released clips, it was discovered by keen-eyed fans who noted the similarities. The night dress worn by Jaehyun appeared to be seen in the viral videos, shocking fans who had seen a very identical one in the official content issued by SM Entertainment. Fans criticized the person who allegedly entered the room and recorded videos and clips. The sasaeng fan received massive backlash from the netizens for invading the NCT member's privacy. Fans were concerned about the safety of the boy group and urged the management company to look into the matter.

About NCT 127's Jaehyun

Jaehyun is a South Korean singer and rapper, a part of the SM Entertainment group NCT and the fixed group NCT 127 debuted in the year 2016. He debuted as an actor in the romantic comedy K-drama called Dear.M and is preparing for his big screen debut in the film called In 6 Hours You Will Die.

