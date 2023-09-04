NCT's Baggy Jeans, SOMI's Gold Gold Gold, and more; what's your favorite K-pop release this week? VOTE

NCT's Baggy Jeans, SOMI's Gold Gold Gold, X:IN’s SYNCHRONIZE, and many K-pop idols released their songs this week. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can pick your favorite K-pop song of the week.

K-pop releases of the week

NCT made a comeback as a full group with their fourth album Golden Age with their title track Baggy Jeans released on August 28. Soloist SOMI released the music video for her B-side song Gold Gold Gold for her album Game Plan on August 31. BIBI dropped her song Hangang Gongwon on August 31 and fans are already in love with the song. X:IN made their first comeback with the mini-album SYNCHRONICITY and the title track SYNCHRONIZE on August 30. Some of the notable music releases this week are Kim Woo Jin's On My Way, H1-KEY's SEOUL (Such a Beautiful City), cignature's Smooth Sailing and ONEWE's SALTY BOY.

