NCT’s DOJAEJUNG (Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo) exude dark visuals in the latest concept photo for Perfume

NCT's DOJAEJUNG (Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo)'s first mini-album concept has been released.

The third concept image of NCT DOJAEJUNG 'Perfume' is uploaded to NCT DOJAEJUNG and NCT's official social media handles on March 31st. With matured visuals and eyes, they created a captivating atmosphere and caught the eye.

As a result, NCT's DOJAEJUNG unveiled all three concept images: cool and trendy top note, soft and languid middle note, and sexy and intense base note, and presented sensuous and colorful content every day. Expectations for the first mini-album 'Perfume' are further heightened. 'Perfume' is an R&B electro funk featuring Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo's sweet acappella vocals, and the message that I will leave my scent to the person I love is harmonized, so you can see NCT's DOJAEJUNG's deepened musical sensibility. It will be released on April 17th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

In the released photos, members Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo are showing a deep maturity in a languid atmosphere. NCT DOJAEJUNG is sequentially releasing three concept photos, including the top, middle, and base notes, in accordance with the album's name 'Perfume'. In the previous Top Note concept, they emphasized neatness with trendy denim outfits, and in this concept photo, you can feel the warm and soft emotions of the three members. Anticipation for the teaser photo of the remaining base note concept is also rising. The launch trailer video 'Ready for Launch', which was produced in the form of a fake documentary, was posted on NCT's YouTube channel. The video is a pleasant atmosphere that announces the team formation of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. In the released video, the members start the interview in a comfortable atmosphere, and when the production team says they are going to the moon as their next performance, they seriously prepare to head to the moon, drawing laughter.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN confirms 10th mini album called FML releasing on THIS date with mysterious teaser poster

Advertisement