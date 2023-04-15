NCT’s DOJAEJUNG (Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo) reveals sultry visuals in new concept teasers for Perfume

SM's new unit NCT DOJAEJUNG's first mini-album title song 'Perfume' (perfume) music video teaser image has been released.

DOJAEJUNG:

The music video teaser image for the new song 'Perfume', released through NCT DOJAEJUNG and NCT's official social media handles at midnight on April 15th, further heightened expectations for the new song with the image of NCT DOJAEJUNG going back and forth in a romantic and sensual atmosphere. In addition, the title song 'Perfume' is an R&B electro punk genre song featuring sweet a cappella vocals by Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo.

Perfume:

In addition, the music video teaser video of the new song 'Perfume' will be released through the YouTube SMTOWN channel at 12:00 tonight, so it is expected to draw attention from music fans. Meanwhile, NCT DOJAEJUNG's first mini-album 'Perfume' will be released on various music sites at 6 pm on April 17, and will be released as a record on the same day. NCT DOJAEJUNG released the music film Jungwoo on the same day. The new song 'Ordinary', which was inserted into the music film for the first time, is a ballad song with impressive lyrics written in an honest way that you couldn't bear to give it to the person you love. The warm EP sound and the members' sweet vocals create a lyrical atmosphere. Another b-side song, 'Dive', is a medium-tempo R&B song with a charming minor mood.

Strawberry Sunday:

In the released video, a part of the sound source of the b-side song 'Strawberry Sunday' is inserted, and the cute and fresh story development that matches the atmosphere of the song caught the eye.In addition, seeing members Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo wearing school uniforms and using folder phones stimulated memories of their school days. The new song 'Strawberry Sunday' from the first mini-album is an R&B punk genre song that contains the thrill of being with a partner every day, and the bright and cheerful melody doubles the song's sweet charm.

ALSO READ: Lee Je Hoon starrer Taxi Driver 2 remains the most-watched program of the week with latest episode ratings

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat