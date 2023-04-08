NCT’s DOJAEJUNG look like handsome movie stars in the latest concept photos for upcoming debut Perfume

A music film to meet the group NCT's DOJAEJUNG's first mini-album 'Perfume' in advance will be released.

Triangular Theory of Love:

'Triangular Theory of Love' is a music film that combines a part of the sound source and story from NCT DOJAEJUNG’s first mini-album. You can meet on the channel. In particular, this music film tells the story of the three components of love suggested by 'Triangular Theory of Love' - passion, intimacy, and devotion - as NCT DOJAEJUNG’s first mini-album was produced with the theme of love. In addition, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo take on the main characters of the music film one by one, allowing you to meet each member's new charm and story together, which is expected to further increase your immersion in the song.

DOJAEJUNG:

In addition, the preview image of the music film released through NCT DOJAEJUNG and NCT's official social media handles account on April 8 is reminiscent of a movie poster, raising expectations about what kind of music and story each member will show. NCT DOJAEJUNG’s first mini-album 'Perfume' will be released on various music sites at 6 pm on the 17th, and will be released as a record on the same day.

The debut:

DOJAEJUNG will hold 'NCT DOJAEJUNG Launching Day' on April 16th at 7 PM KST. In particular, this launching show is held under the concept of a private launching show that combines music and exhibitions, and you can also see a special space that is reminiscent of a perfume boutique to suit the first mini-album 'Perfume'. DOJAEJUNG will tell a variety of stories, from the first release of the album's songs including the title song 'Perfume' to the introduction of the unit and the preparation process for the album. In addition, the launching show on this day will be broadcast live. On April 17, the day of DOJAEJUNG’s debut, in Seoul Wave Art Center, where the launching show was held, was opened in the form of an exhibition space, where you can enjoy contents related to the first mini-album 'Perfume', such as video and photo exhibitions.

