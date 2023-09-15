NCT's Doyoung appointed global ambassador for luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana

It’s official! Following his role as the brand ambassador for the luxury fashion label in South Korea and Japan, NCT's Doyoung has now been honored with the title of Dolce & Gabbana's global ambassador, effective the second week of September, 2023.

NCT Doyoung becomes Global Ambassador

This week, Dolce & Gabbana made an official announcement on its website, unveiling NCT's Doyoung as the face of their new advertising campaign for the Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection. While Doyoung was already serving as a brand ambassador for the renowned Italian luxury fashion house in South Korea and Japan, an achievement that made him the brand's inaugural ambassador in that region, he has now earned the prestigious title of global ambassador for the same brand.

In response to Doyoung's appointment as a global ambassador, the luxury brand expressed that he embodies the essence of their Fall/Winter 2023 collection in the new advertising campaign. Back on May 10th, NCT's Doyoung had been named the very first brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand in both Korea and Japan. As a result, much of his schedule and promotional activities were focused on these two countries.

Fans were ecstatic about this news, as they unanimously agreed that the brand aligns perfectly with NCT's Doyoung's style and aesthetic. The Fall-Winter 2023 campaign marked his first project with the luxury brand following his official appointment as a brand ambassador, and now, he has taken it to the next level by becoming their global ambassador.

Doyoung’s recent activities

NCT 127 recently unveiled a series of new individual teasers for three additional members - Yuta, Doyoung, and Mark - as part of their preparations for their comeback with the full album Fact Check. These teasers showcase the trio living distinct lives, each highlighting their unique personalities and charisma in diverse settings within Seoul. Fact Check stands as NCT 127's fifth full album, following the success of their previous four album releases.

On July 23, 2023, Doyoung of NCT also dropped his latest OST, titled Here With Me, for the fantasy romance K-drama See You In My 19th Life, featuring Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-hyun. This track serves as the sixth addition to the drama's OST lineup. Here With Me played a pivotal role in episode 11 of See You In My 19th Life, particularly during the crucial moment when the truth about Ban Ji-eum's first life was revealed. However, the OST has also been featured in other significant scenes throughout the drama.

Additionally, on August 28, SM Entertainment released the music video for Baggy Jeans, featuring the original NCT U members: Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, and Mark. The song leans heavily into the hip-hop genre with a trap-infused pre-chorus.

