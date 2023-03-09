NCT’s Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo planning to be group’s first trio unit; Debut album under preparation

SM Entertainment’s 23 member group NCT is planning a new formation with its members yet again. Having previously formed NCT U, NCT 127, NCT DREAM and WayV, the set-up is all ready to showcase their talents in the form of a new sub-unit comprising members Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. On March 9, a representative from the agency confirmed that the three members are working on a debut.

NCT’s Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo in a sub-unit

The official from SM Entertainment is reported to have announced the said sub-unit saying that the three NCT members are currently working on their unit debut album, making them the first trio from the group. They have also asked the fans to stay excited to this debut which has previously showcased their talents on multiple occasions including a performance of their previously released track ‘Can We Go Back’ during a concert of NCT 127, of which the three are members. Furthermore, they were able to showcase Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo’s synergy during a performance at the 2022 MBC Music Festival.

About Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo

Doyoung harbours a soulful voice and a talent for acting which he showcased through the TV series ‘Midnight Cafe – The Curious Stalker’ and the web series ‘Dear X Who Doesn't Love Me’. He is currently one of the cast members on the variety show ‘Master in the House’, having previously shown his variety skills in ‘Lipstick Prince’, and ‘Law of the jungle’. Doyoung, who is the younger brother of actor Gongmyung, has also hosted music shows ‘Show Champion’ and ‘Inkigayo’ in the past, with the latter being with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung.

Jaehyun is known for his deep voice and stunning visuals that he has flaunted with an acting debut in the television series ‘Dear. M’. He was the host for SBS’ Inkigayo with MONSTA X’s Minhyuk and APRIL's Naeun. Jungwoo was the last one to join NCT 127 and has cemented his presence as an adorable member who currently hosts the music show, MBC’s ‘Music Core’ alongside Stray Kids’ Lee Know, and former IZ*ONE member and actress Kim Min Ju.

Are you looking forward to the re-debut of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo as a trio? Let us know below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NCT’s Haechan: SM Entertainment announces strict action against sasaeng fan who trespassed into house