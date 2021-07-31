NCT's Doyoung shows support for his brother Gong Myung by sending THIS on the sets of 'Lovers Of The Red Sky'

'Blood is thicker than water' and NCT's Doyoung proves it by showing support for his older brother Gong Myung! On July 31, Gong Myung revealed via his Instagram stories that his younger brother had sent a coffee truck to the set of his upcoming drama 'Lovers of the Red Sky.' The actor shared several pictures of the truck and the stickers that came with the coffee truck. The coffee truck was adorned with adorable childhood photos of the two brothers with arrows helpfully pointing out which brother is which.

NCT's Doyoung cheekily added the banner 'Blood is thicker than water' on top of the coffee truck as well! Gong Myung was visibly touched by his brother's gestures and thanked him for his warm love and support. He also tagged Doyoung's official Instagram account and added cute and playful emoticons. Previously, Moon Ga Young had sent a coffee truck for her long-time friend, Kim Yoo Jung. Kim Yoo Jung shared pictures of the adorable coffee truck on Instagram and thanked Moon Ga Young for the delicious treat as well.

You can check out the photos below:

SBS' Lovers Of The Red Sky is an upcoming fantasy-romance based on the novel 'Hong Chun Gi' by author Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'The Moon Embracing the Sun' have also famously been adapted into hit K-dramas! It’s directed by Jang Tae Yoo, whose past works include 'My Love from the Star,' 'Hyena' and stars Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop in lead roles. 'Lovers Of The Red Sky' will premiere on August 23 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST), every Monday and Tuesday.

