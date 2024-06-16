NCT's Doyoung stuns with sleek formal looks at Dolce and Gabbana's spring 2025 show in Milan; see PICS

NCT's Doyoung was appointed as the global brand ambassador of the Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana in 2023. The idol attended Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2025 show which was a part of the Milan Fashion Week. The Baggy Jeans singer left quite the impression with his tailored looks.

NCT's Doyoung amazes with sleek tailored looks at Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2025 show in Milan

On June 15 and June 16, NCT member Doyoung attended Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2025 during the Milan Fashion Week. On the first day, the idol appeared in an all-black outfit that was well-tailored and flaunted his figure. With a fitted waistcoat and trousers, he effectively stole the hearts of many. The golden brooch added to his charm which calls for attention.

On June 16, Doyoung sported a sheer white shirt with black lace detailing on the sleeves and black trousers. While the all-black outfit made him look like a Boss, the second outfit showed his softer side. The idol took to Instagram and shared his pictures from the event.

More about NCT

NCT is a boy band known for its unique concept as the group has unlimited members divided into sub-units like NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, and WayV. Each of these units targets different music styles and demographics. NCT blends diverse genres, themes, and styles to create something new. The group currently has 26 members.

Doyoung is a part of NCT 127 and NCT U. The vocalist is also a part of the trio DoJaeJung. He debuted as a part of NCT U in 2016 and later joined NCT 127. He is known for his powerful vocals and versatile talent. Doyoung is also an entertainer and has appeared on many variety shows. He is known for his on-stage presence and charisma.

