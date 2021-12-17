NCT's Doyoung is in talks to star as the male lead in web drama 'Love Note'

On December 17, Top Star News reported that, NCT's Doyoung is in talks to star as the male lead of the web drama series 'Love Note'. The story centres around a mysterious notebook, where anyone who writes their name in the book has their love fulfilled. It is reported that Doyoung is considering the offer and further details will be awaited soon.

The series will be produced by Park Sang Hyuk PD of the hit TVING-original variety series 'Transfer Dating' and Go Jae Hong PD of 'It's Okay To Be Sensitive 2'. NCT's Doyoung first made his acting debut in the web drama 'Cafe Midnight 3'. He also debuted as a musical actor in the production 'Marie Antoinette' earlier this year. It will be exciting to see what kind of a role NCT's Doyoung plays in 'Love Note'.

Meanwhile, Doyoung along with his bandmates Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yangyang, and Shotaro participated in NCT's track 'Universe' which is a hip-hop-based R&B dance song with an addictive chorus.

NCT 2021's 3rd full album 'Universe' ranked number 1 on various music charts such as Hanteo, Synnara, Hot Tracks, and more. Furthermore, 'Universe' ranked number 1 on the iTunes 'Top Album' chart in 30 different regions including Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and more. Not just that, NCT 2021's album 'Universe' was also recognized by QQ Music as a platinum album after achieving one million yuan in album sales.

