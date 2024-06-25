NCT’s Doyoung, TXT’s Yeonjun, and IVE’s An Yujin to be MCs for 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer in July

2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon day inches closer. Ahead of the much-anticipated summer K-pop festival, NCT’s Doyoung, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, and IVE’s An Yujin have been named as the MCs for the event.

On June 25, Sports Chosun reported that the K-pop trio who will be hosting this year’s Gayo Daejeon summer are NCT member Doyoung, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and IVE’s An Yujin.

This MC selection is attracting much attention as all three K-pop stars have substantial hosting experience with SBS’ music broadcasting program Inkigayo.

Doyoung was the MC for the show from February 2017 to February 28. IVE member An Yujin became his successor in March 2021 and continued her designation as the Inkigayo MC till March 2022. TXT’s Yeonjun took over the hosting responsibility in April 2022 and only left his post in April 2024.

Meanwhile, they are expected to open the festival introducing the leading K-pop groups set to grace the stage. In addition, Doyoung, Yeonjun, and An Yujin will also add energy to the festival with their lively comments.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to an impressive output and synergy between the K-pop trio.

More about 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon summer performers lineup

For this year’s SBS Gayo Daejeon summer, two lineups of performers have been revealed already. The first lineup of artists announced leading K-pop acts like ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, (G)I-DLE, NewJeans, and ZEROBASEONE.

The second lineup announced on June 21 confirmed that more leading K-pop artists like Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, IVE, and soloist Lee Young Ji will also set the mood of the festival with their electrifying performances.

More K-pop acts will be revealed with the final performers lineup. Meanwhile, the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon is scheduled to be held on July 21 at the Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon.

More about NCT's Doyoung

Doyoung is a member of the popular boy band NCT and its sub-units NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT DoJaeJung. He also made his official acting debut in the 2022 drama Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me.

More about TXT's Yeonjun

Yeonjun is the main rapper, vocalist, and dancer of the five-piece K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT). He is also renowned among fans for his extremely good looks.

Who is An Yujin?

An Yujin, the youngest of this MC bunch is a member of the popular girl group IVE. She is also a former member of IZ*ONE. With her confident appearance, she has built a good reputation among the other 4th gen K-pop idols.

