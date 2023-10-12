NCT's Golden Age debuts on Billboard 200 at No 66; sets record for third best-selling album in US

NCT's recently released album Golden Age has made its Billboard debut. Not only this, their first full group album was also the third best-selling album in the United States. NCT is a K-pop group under SM Entertainment. The group has various sub-units like NCT DREAM, NCT 127, WayV, NCT U, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT New Team. Golden Age is the fourth studio album by NCT. The album features music from three units.

NCT's Golden Age enters Billboard 200 at No. 66

NCT's album Golden Age released as a full group has entered the Billboard 200 charts at No.66. This is NCT's third album to enter the chart following RESONANCE Pt.1 and Universe. Golden Age also became the third best-selling album in the United States music market entering the Top Album Sales chart at No.3 along with the Top Current Album Sales chart. Golden Age was out in August 2023 in the South Korean music market and across the streaming platforms. But it witnessed a delayed CD release in the US where it saw a physical album release on September 29. Following this marvelous achievement, NCT as artists again entered Billboard's Artist 100 list at No. 30 this week. It is their 37th week overall on the chart.

NCT's recent activities

NCT has been active as a group since 2016 along with its various units. NCT stands for Neo Culture Technology. The entire group gathered again to work on the fourth album Golden Age. The album has two title tracks namely Golden Age and Baggy Jeans. To support the album, the group NCT also held their concerts named NCT Nation: To The World performing in South Korea and Japan. NCT New Team, a newly formed unit, opened the Japan shows. Currently, the NCT unit, NCT 127, released their fifth studio album Fact Check which has 9 tracks with the lead single Fact Check.

