NCT’s Haechan acknowledges smoking indoors; SM Entertainment issues apology

NCT member Haechan was recently photographed smoking indoors. The idol has acknowledged the incident and issued an official apology through his agency, SM Entertainment. Know more.

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on Jan 11, 2024  |  12:37 PM IST |  13.4K
Haechan (Image Credits- SM Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • SM entertainment responds with official apology statement

NCT’s Haechan faced accusations of smoking indoors, a violation that led to a fine in South Korea, raising concerns among fans. On January 11, 2023, SM Entertainment confirmed Haechan's actions through a press statement, expressing that he would be responsible for paying the imposed fine.

NCT’s Haechan caught smoking, SM releases statement 

On January 10, NCT 127’s account shared behind-the-scenes footage of the dance practice for Be There For Me. In certain segments of the video, Haechan is observed bringing something to his mouth and inhaling. Although no visible smoke is emitted after he uses the item, speculated to be a vape, it is not uncommon for individuals to swallow smoke to avoid disturbing others. While smoking is a personal choice for adults, there are several regulations in Korea regarding indoor smoking. Earlier this year, EXO‘s D.O was reportedly fined following the circulation of an online video clip showing him smoking indoors.

SM Entertainment released a statement addressing the indoor smoking incident, apologizing on behalf of Haechan, and confirming that he would be responsible for paying the fine for the violation.

In their statement, SM Entertainment expressed deep apologies for causing concern due to Haechan's careless actions. The agency verified Haechan's use of an electronic cigarette indoors through a video of NCT 127’s dance practice uploaded on January 10th. Today, they received a fine notification from the relevant health department in connection to the incident, and they assured that they would promptly settle the fine. Additionally, SM Entertainment emphasized their commitment to taking special precautions to prevent similar issues from arising in the future.

NCT’s Haechan’s ongoing hiatus 

On January 10, SM Entertainment disclosed that the idol was dealing with tonsillitis and would be on a hiatus from promotional activities.

According to SM Entertainment, Haechan returned to Korea from Japan on January 8, reporting symptoms such as flu-like conditions, body aches, and a fever. Following a medical examination, it was diagnosed as a severe case of tonsillitis, necessitating a significant period of rest. The label further stated that Haechan would take a break to undergo a full recovery, and any decisions regarding his future activities would depend on his health condition.


Credits: Edaily
