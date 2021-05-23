  1. Home
Is NCT's Haechan secretly dating THIS female idol? What happened during his VLIVE on Thursday?

NCT's Haechan is rumored to be dating ITZY's Ryujin after a personal VLIVE session.
Mumbai
NCT's Haechan and ITZY's Ryujin have been embroiled in a dating scandal NCT's Haechan and ITZY's Ryujin have been embroiled in a dating scandal.
For over a month now, there have been rumours about NCT's Haechan and ITZY's Ryujin sharing a special friendship. Now, those speculations are gaining momentum after the former was apparently caught following the latter's group on VLIVE. Sometime during the live session on May 20, Haechan took out his personal iPad in order to read the comments. The screen was exposed and NCTzens were really fast in capturing the channels he followed. Seemed like Haechan was following only two channels: NCT and ITZY.

This incident would not have escalated but Haechan's reaction to his screen being exposed looked too suspicious to not take note of. He seemed to have been caught with his hand in a cookie jar.

Some fans have also claimed that the idols are dating based on certain couple items like similar bluetooth headphones and phone cases that they both own. Showing off relationships is quite common among modern day South Korean couples, quite like a trend. Owning similar or complementary accessories is the most common method of showing off one’s relationship status.

Recently ITZY members have been caught on various occasions commenting on Ryujin's increased attention to appearance. The member in question diffused the situation with, "It turns out, buying clothes is more fun than I thought."

