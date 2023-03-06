NCT’s Haechan: SM Entertainment announces strict action against sasaeng fan who trespassed into house

NCT member Haechan is the victim of invasion of privacy as new reports note a statement by SM Entertainment which has warned fans of following proper etiquette with the K-pop stars under their care. The company has also promised severe legal action if such acts continue in the future with zero tolerance against the perpetrators.

The case involving Haechan

NCT member Haechan, whose real name is Lee Donghyuck, was revealed to have been involved in a case where a fan illegally entered his private residence in November 2022, causing discomfort to the star and those around him. The case was taken to the concerned police department and legal proceedings were carried out, resulting in the indictment of the offender. While Haechan decided to let go of the lawbreaker without any criminal charges against them, his agency has warned the fans about any such further acts and the consequences of them being severe punishment.

SM Entertainment’s statement

The company wrote a notice to the fans of their artists, disclosing their position on the recent increase in privacy invasion. The statement included mention of severe psychological damage to the NCT members as well as their families as multiple acts of stalking, waiting for them at places without authorization, following their vehicles, calling them or taking their photos during their flights, seeking their personal information illegally, as well as spreading groundless rumours about them.

The notice has spoken about a specific incident when a ‘sasaeng fan’ trespassed into NCT member Haechan’s house and while the person was let off as decided by the victim (Haechan) himself, they wish to bring this event to light to serve as a warning for the future. As Haechan resides with his family, they were also affected by the incident. SM Entertainment emphasized that such acts instil fear in the artists and cause them severe harm, even psychologically. The agency has notified that there will be zero tolerance henceforth if any more illegal acts such as stalking, leaking personal information or breaking into their house are carried out. They will be taking severe legal action in order to protect their artists.

