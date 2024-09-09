NCT’s Jaehyun displays emotional depth with his role as death prophet from upcoming debut film You Will Die In 6 Hours; SEE PICS

You Will Die in 6 Hours, the upcoming South Korean movie starring NCT’s Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun in the lead roles, has finally confirmed its release date. Ahead of its premiere, new stills of Jaehyun have been released, who plays the character of a death prophet who predicts the demise of a girl.

In the new stills of NCT’s Jaehyun, he can be seen with a grim yet indifferent expression on his face. With a pale look on his face, he brings a piece of shocking news that sets the premise of the movie’s plot.

The actor takes on the role of the mysterious Joon Woo, who predicts people's deaths. He effectively captures the mysterious aura of the character, blending his unique dreamy atmosphere into the character. Through his expressions and the intensity of his gaze, Jaehyun leaves a strong impression, showcasing his immense potential as an actor.

Joon Woo encounters Jung Yoon (Park Joo Hyun) while crossing a crosswalk and tells her that she will die in six hours. Together, they embark on a tense six-hour journey to prevent her destined death and find the murderer.