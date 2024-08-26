NCT's Jaehyun makes cinematic solo debut with Smoke music video from first full album J; WATCH

Jaehyun, the multitalented member of NCT, has officially made his solo debut with the release of his first full album, J, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey. Known for his suave vocals and charismatic stage presence, Jaehyun delves deep into his artistic persona with this album, offering fans a glimpse into his personal world through both sound and visuals.

The title of the album, J, is a nod to Jaehyun's own identity, a letter that he often scribbles on his belongings, symbolizing something uniquely his. This personal touch is carried throughout the album, which features eight tracks that blend elements of hip-hop, R&B, and pop.

The lead single, Smoke, is an evocative track that intertwines rhythmic bass and guitar riffs, creating a sultry atmosphere that captures the fleeting essence of a romantic moment in a car. The lyrics poetically compare the intimacy of that moment to smoke drifting over a boom box, a metaphor that resonates with the ephemeral nature of love.

Watch the music video for Smoke here;

The album offers both Korean and English versions of Smoke, showing Jaehyun’s desire to connect with global audiences as well. Other tracks on the album include Roses and Flamin’ Hot Lemon, both of which showcase Jaehyun’s ability to navigate different sonic landscapes. Roses, an R&B track that Jaehyun co-wrote and composed, is a lush, emotional exploration of love, while Flamin’ Hot Lemon brings a playful, yet fiery energy that contrasts with the more introspective tracks.

Advertisement

Prior to the album’s full release, Jaehyun treated fans to Dandelion and Roses on August 12, both of which were accompanied by a visually stunning music video. Dandelion is a lively, medium-tempo R&B song that Jaehyun co-wrote, reflecting on the memories of dandelions spotted along the streets. On the other hand, Roses is another R&B track where Jaehyun contributed both to the writing and composition. Despite both tracks being centered around the theme of flowers, each offers a distinct and contrasting mood.

Watch the music video for Dandelions and Roses here;

From his debut with NCT U’s The 7th Sense in 2016 to his current roles in NCT 127 and NCT Dojaejung, Jaehyun has always stood out as a star. Now, with his solo debut, he steps into the spotlight with a project that is as personal as it is powerful, leaving fans eager to see what he will create next.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 8 years with NCT DREAM: Exploring septet's savoring discography with hits like Chewing Gum, Hot Sauce, Candy, and more