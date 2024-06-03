Jaehyun, from the K-pop group NCT, has managed to make his fans squeal with excitement with his special performance with American pop singer, Lauv at the Seoul Jazz Festival. Moreover, he has also performed an unreleased solo song, taking fans by surprise once again.

NCT's Jaehyun gives a surprise performance with Lauv

On June 2, 2024, NCT’s Jaehyun shocked fans by joining singer-songwriter and record producer Lauv at the Seoul Jazz Festival. The American singer was the headlining artist for the event and was joined by Jaehyun for a special performance on the popular song Paris in the Rain.

Previously, Jaehyun made a cover of the particular song which makes the duet even more special for the fans. Naturally, both of their voices meshed together perfectly, giving the audience a night of bliss.

Furthermore, Jaehyun also went on to sing an unreleased solo song and surprised the fans even more. The title of the song still remains unknown and more information on it will possibly be revealed in the coming days.

Furthermore, Jaehyun also went on to sing an unreleased solo song and surprised the fans even more. The title of the song still remains unknown and more information on it will possibly be revealed in the coming days.

Earlier it was reported that the artist is preparing for his solo album and the song might be included in the upcoming record. He has released several solo songs in the past such as Forever Only Forever Only, Try Again, and more.

More about NCT's Jaehyun

Jaehyun debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and has been part of the sub-unit NCT 127 since then. Recently, he has also been part of a new sub-unit called NCT DoJaeJung, which includes Doyoung and Jungwoo. The sub-unit released their first album, Perfume, in 2023.

The artist has also been part of NCT 127’s full group comeback and released the album Fact Check in 2023. Furthermore, he is preparing for another group comeback which will tentatively be released in mid-2024..

The K-pop star ventured into the world of acting in 2022 with Dear M, which is a college romance television series with a total of 12 episodes. He plays the lead role in the show alongside Park Hye Su, Roh Jeong Eui, Bae Hyun Sung, Woo Da Vi, and Lee Jin Hyuk.

The artist is also set to star in an upcoming movie titled You Will Die in 6 Hours. Moreover, he is also set to star in the upcoming K-drama I Believe You.

