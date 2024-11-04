NCT’s Jaehyun receives heartfelt farewell from leader Taeyong and fellow members on military enlistment day

NCT’s Jaehyun’s time to enlist in the South Korean military has finally arrived, and fans cannot contain their sadness. On this very important day, fellow members of the artist arrived to bid him farewell. Moreover, NCT’s leader Taeyong also joined the party amid his ongoing military duty.

Ahead of his enlistment, the artist also announced his first fan con concert ahead of his enlistment titled MUTE. The show was held on October 26, 2024, and October 27, 2024, at Olympic Park Handball Stadium in southern Seoul, as announced by SM Entertainment. The artist also made his solo debut in 2024 with the album titled J and released the music video for wo pre-release songs dropped titled Roses and Dandelion. He also released an MV for the title track Smoke.

Jaehyun debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and has been part of the sub-unit NCT 127 since then. Recently, he has also been part of a new sub-unit called NCT DoJaeJung, which includes Doyoung and Jungwoo.

The sub-unit released their first album, Perfume, in 2023. The artist has also been part of NCT 127’s full group comeback and released the album Walk in 2024. He also previously released two solo songs as part of the NCT Lab project, Forever Only and Horizon.