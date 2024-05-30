NCT's Jaehyun to join Lauv for special duet performance at Seoul Jazz Festival 2024; Know details

NCT's Jaehyun joins forces with American musician Lauv for a special duet at the Seoul Jazz Festival 2024. Set to take place on June 2, this collaboration promises to be a highlight of the festival with Jaehyun's upcoming solo album adding to the anticipation, making this year's event one not to be missed.

NCT’s Jaehyun to perform alongside Lauv at Seoul Jazz Festival 2024

Fans of NCT and American musician Lauv are in for a treat as NCT's Jaehyun gears up to make a special guest appearance during Lauv's set at the Seoul Jazz Festival 2024. The anticipation peaked when it was hinted that Lauv would have a surprise guest joining him on June 2, and now it's confirmed that Jaehyun will be that special collaborator. The duo is set to deliver a memorable performance, promising a fusion of their unique talents and musical styles.

While fans eagerly await this exciting collaboration, Jaehyun himself is busy preparing for another milestone in his career: the release of his first solo album, scheduled for the third quarter of 2024. With his solo debut on the horizon and this high-profile collaboration at the Seoul Jazz Festival, Jaehyun continues to solidify his position as a versatile and talented artist in the music industry.

The Seoul Jazz Festival 2024 is scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 2 at Olympic Park, promising three days filled with outstanding performances and musical experiences for attendees.

More details about Jaehyun’s latest activities

Jeong Yuno, known professionally as Jaehyun, is a prominent South Korean singer and member of the renowned boy band NCT. Debuting in 2016 as part of NCT U and NCT 127, Jaehyun's talent quickly earned him recognition within the industry. He expanded his repertoire with solo singles like Forever Only and Horizon, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess.

Beyond music, Jaehyun ventured into acting, making his mark with a lead role in the TV series Dear. M and later transitioning to the big screen with his feature film debut in You Will Die In 6 Hours. With a multifaceted career, Jaehyun continues to captivate audiences with his charm, talent, and dedication to his craft.

