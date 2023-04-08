NCT’s Jaehyun's Bubble messages spark divergent reactions among netizens

Bubble is a mobile messaging application that allows fans to receive exclusive messages, photos, and videos from their favorite idols in real time. Bubble messages have become a popular way for idols to connect with their fans and give them a glimpse into their daily lives, as well as to promote their music and upcoming activities. The use of Bubble messaging has also become a way for fans to support their favorite idols, as they have to pay a subscription fee to receive their messages. Many K-pop agencies have adopted the Bubble messaging system as a way to enhance their idols' fan engagement. NCT member Jaehyun recently took to his Bubble account and addressed a recent misunderstanding among fans.

Jaehyun’s message Bubble

In a recent Bubble message, K-pop idol Jaehyun revealed that he is contractually obligated to send at least one message per week to his fans through the messaging service. The idol explained that when he first signed the contract, it was agreed that he would send at least four messages per month to consistently communicate with fans. However, the idol expressed his disappointment after finding out that some people had negative opinions about the use of the service. Despite this, the idol assured fans that his feelings and attitude towards them have not changed since his debut and hoped that more people would not misunderstand him.

Divergent reactions from netizens

While Jaehyun posted the aforementioned message with an intention of clarifying his intentions and justifying his actions, netizens were quick to divide themselves into two groups with completely different opinions on the matter. While some thought the artist was over-sharing things by mentioning the details of his contract, others lauded him for going the extra mile and taking time out to constantly update them, especially in the last few weeks.

Others raised concerns about his sporadic messaging habits, with one netizen asking, 'But what about those times when you literally didn't send anything for a whole month?' Some netizens also felt that Jaehyun's comments made Bubble sound more like a job than a platform for personal communication. On the other hand, some fans have defended Jaehyun's approach, while others have expressed empathy for his situation.

Another group of netizens claimed that the above messages were 'taken out of context', and those who are subscribers of Jaehyun's Bubble service expressed that they were plenty of content with Jaehyun's messages. They argued that Jaehyun has been sending a lot of messages lately, despite being busy with the DOJAEJUNG album promotions, and that not all idols have to send a Bubble message every single day. They also criticized those who were trying to enforce rules that don't exist and claimed that there are plenty of other idols that people can go on hating for more justifiable reasons.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When BLACKPINK won their first Inkigayo award within two weeks of debut