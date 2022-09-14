NCT’s Jeno displays his charming visuals as the first K-Pop idol to open the New York Fashion Week runway

On September 14, NCT and NCT Dream’s Jeno became a model for the popular brand Peter Do and walked the runway at the New York Fashion Week, making him the first K-Pop idol to do so! Dressed in a black and white suit that has slits at the back and black chunky heels, Jeno truly strutted his way down the runway! The fans were extremely excited by his look. One said, “Congratulations to JENO for being the FIRST K-POP IDOL to open a New York Fashion Week show! May this open new doors for you, you did amazing and we're very proud.” Another said, “as always.. the most handsome in the entire universe. JENO OPENS NYFW RUNWAY”.

Previously, Jeno attended the event for an international designer and met with famous celebrities like Jared Leto, Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter and Ellie Goulding. He was the only Asian male artist to attend, and he concentrated on watching the show by sitting in the front row. Outside the venue, there were a lot of global fans who had gathered to see Jeno.