NCT’s Jeno to open New York Fashion Week runway show as the first K-pop idol; Red Velvet's Seulgi in audience

Speaking about his choice of having Jeno onboard, Peter Do said, “It was a natural choice to have Jeno open the show. Jeno embodies the Peter Do man—multifaceted, confident, and a trailblazer.” This will in turn make the 22 year old, the first K-pop star ever to open a runway show at New York Fashion Week.

NCT and its unit NCT DREAM ’s member Jeno will be making a historical walk soon. Fashion designer Peter Do announced his upcoming collaboration with SM Entertainment. As a part of his upcoming SS23 show at the highly celebrated New York Fashion Week, the popular creator has announced his debut menswear line to be introduced at the same event and the K-pop idol to be opening the runway for him.

Joining Jeno at Peter Do’s Spring/Summer 2023 will be label senior and upcoming soloist, Red Velvet member Seulgi who is expected to be seated front row alongside other fashionistas at the show. SM Rookies Shohei and Eunseok, who were recently introduced by SM Entertainment, will also be in attendance for the show marking their first overseas schedule after being announced to the public.

As the New York Fashion Week unfolds, many Korean stars' influence and style will get them to be a part of the shows and Jeno has notably earned himself a big boost in his career. Previously too, Peter Do extended his hands for a partnership with SM Entertainment as he roped NCT member Johnny to be his muse at the 2022 Met Gala, making the K-pop star trend globally.

Meanwhile, Jeno’s walk at the event will take place on September 13.

