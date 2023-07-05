NCT’s Jisung launches personal Instagram account; Where to follow, first post, and more

Jisung, the lead dancer and maknae of NCT Dream, has finally launched his personal Instagram account. Ever since 2020, NCT members were allowed to create their personal accounts and Jisung is the last one of the current group members to have an account of his own. Fans have waited for this moment for long and now that he is finally here, they cannot contain their happiness and joy.

Jisung is finally on Instagram

On, July 5, NCT’s Jisung created his first-ever personal Instagram account. For his first post, he shared an image of a baby dated January 25, 2003. He captioned this photo as 'START'. Fans have already noticed their favorite idol on the social media platform and flooded the posts with comments. They show appreciation and gratitude towards the idol for finally joining the platform and also extend their warm welcome and love to him. Upon the launch, the South Korean boy band member already has 976K followers and counting.

About Jisung

Jisung is a multitalented South Korean dancer, singer, rapper, actor and songwriter. He debuted as an idol in NCT Dream in 2016. He is known for his killer dance moves and amusing stage presence. Now that he has a personal Instagram, fans wouldn’t have a hard time finding clips and snippets of their favorite maknae.

About NCT Dream

NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of NCT and was formed in 2016 by SM Entertainment. Initially, they were intended to be the teenage unit of the group with an admission and graduation policy. Under this system, the members would leave after reaching the legal adult age. the group comprises seven members Chenle, Jisung, Mark, Jeno, Jaemin, Renjun, and Haechan. Chenle opened his account back in 2022 and Jisung was the only one left to do so. Ever since their debut, they have released 2 studio albums, six singles and headlined a tour in Asia. They were also the first and the only Asian group to appear consecutively three times in Billboard '21 under 21’.

