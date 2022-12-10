NCT’s Johnny, Jaehyun and Jungwoo sustain injuries during filming; SM Entertainment shares update

On December 9th, SM Entertainment announced that NCT's Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo were injured when a jungle gym set structure collapsed while filming a commercial. According to the agency, the three went to the hospital immediately after the injury and are undergoing examination and treatment, but a detailed examination is required. The agency said, "Detailed test results will be announced after the close examination is over."

Due to an injury, Jungwoo's MBC 'Show! Music Core' appearance was cancelled. He is currently appearing on the program as the main MC with Stray Kids' Lee Know and Kim Minjoo. The agency said, "We apologize for causing concern to fans who must have been surprised by the sudden news, and we will consider the artist's treatment as our top priority and do our best to help the members recover quickly."

SM Entertainment's update:

Soon after, SM Entertainment sent a health update about the members on December 10. Here’s the full statement :-

"Hello.

This is an announcement with regards to NCT’s Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo.

After the accident on December 9 during their advertisement filming, Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo underwent detailed examinations at the hospital. The examination results thankfully showed nothing other than minor bruises and they’ve all returned home. However, we will make the members’ health our top priority and they plan to rest so no aftereffects develop.

As a result, we’ve decided to postpone NCT 127’s pre-recording schedule for ‘2023 SMTOWN LIVE : SMCU PALACE @KWANGYA‘ that was planned for December 13. In the future, considering the stability and recovery of the members, we plan to make another announcement once the schedule is readjusted, so we ask for your understanding.

Thank you."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lee Sun Gyun looks spectacular in the poster of Upcoming SBS revenge drama ‘Payback’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.