NCT’s Johnny suffers shoulder injury at studio; To halt official activities until further notice

NCT member Johnny will be halting all his official schedules for the time being after getting injured on his right clavicle at the studio. SM Entertainment shared a statement revealing the news of Johnny’s suspended activities on June 12.

Johnny’s injury and SM Entertainment’s statement

The NCT member who has debuted in the group’s subunits NCT U and NCT 127 sustained an injury to his shoulder following which he was administered for damage. Subsequently, it was revealed that Johnny has suffered a fracture to his collarbone and will need to rest to focus on recovery. It was also revealed that the K-pop star will have to wear a brace and avoid strenuous movement.

Here’s his agency’s official announcement

“Hello.

We want to inform fans regarding NCT member Johnny’s injury.

While filming content last night on June 11, Johnny bumped his right shoulder against the studio door and sustained an injury, and he was immediately moved to the hospital to receive first aid and a thorough medical examination.

According to the results, his right clavicle (collarbone) is fractured, and he received medical advice that he should wear a brace to secure the relevant area and to minimize movement until recovery.

Therefore, Johnny will temporarily halt all his scheduled activities and focus on treatment and recovery, and we will inform you of Johnny’s return to his scheduled activities at a later date.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern to fans with sudden news. The agency will put the artist’s treatment as priority and help Johnny focus on his recovery. We will do our best so that he can greet fans again in good health.

Thank you.”

About Johnny

Born in Chicago on February 9, 1995, Johnny Suh is one of the foreign members of the SM Entertainment supergroup NCT. He is known to have trained alongside fellow SM artists and now EXO members. It was previously revealed that the Korean-American rapper would be acting as the DJ for the Savaya Bali Beach Club under his alias DJ Johnny Be. A part of Savaya’s ‘KVIBES Summer Fantasy’ event, it was supposed to be with Australian electronic music duo Set Mo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NCT to hold first ever solo concerts with full group in South Korea and Japan; Details here