NCT’s Jungwoo and Haechan involved in absurd drunk driving rumors; fans defend singers against accusations

Following NCT’s concert in Jakarta, members Jungwoo and Haechan hosted a Weverse live broadcast to interact with fans. The live itself was uneventful, with the two casually chatting about their day and sharing their post-concert routine. However, an online community post summarizing the broadcast unexpectedly stirred controversy, amassing over 30,000 views.

The post outlined a timeline of the members' activities after the concert. According to the summary, Jungwoo and Haechan visited a sauna, where they enjoyed kimchi stew, ramen, and a glass of beer. Later, Doyoung joined them for a crab dinner, and the three returned to the sauna before heading home. The controversy emerged when the original poster speculated that Haechan had driven himself home, suggesting that he had consumed alcohol before doing so.

The post further questioned why the situation wasn’t being discussed more widely, implying that any form of drinking before driving should be considered drunk driving, regardless of the time gap. According to Koreaboo, the author wrote, “Why isn’t this becoming an issue even after they said this during a live broadcast? If you drink and drive, isn’t that drunk driving?”

While the post attempted to raise concern, the majority of netizens were quick to dismiss the claims, calling them an overreaction. Many pointed out that Haechan had only consumed a single glass of beer and that alcohol typically metabolizes within two hours. Furthermore, fans noted that there was a major time gap, reportedly around nine hours, between their drinking and the moment Haechan allegedly drove home.

"It's not like he drank soju and drove, just one glass of beer will dissolve in a few hours".

"Drinking beer at night and then waking up to drive after sleeping, and drinking beer during day to drive half a day later (is the same)".

A fan accused the poster of intentionally bringing up false drunk driving claims on Jungwoo's birthday just to gain likes, despite knowing Haechan hadn’t driven under the influence. Other comments read;

"They went home after 6-7 or almost 9 hours of having 1 glass of draft beer. It was probably around midnight if we use our common sense... People are writing comments without any worry these days".

"If Haechan is talking about one glass of 500 ml draft beer, then that amount will be disintegrated in two hours...It's funny that you're making such a fuss".

As of now, neither NCT nor their agency, SM Entertainment, has addressed the situation, likely because there is no merit to the claims.