Are NCT’s Jungwoo and My Name actor Kim Min Ah siblings? Agencies REACT

Kim Min Ah and Jungwoo are siblings, according to the agency Woori Actors on May 3. An official from her agency said, “She was cautious about mentioning it because she feared that she would look like she is using her younger brother, who is already active.” Jungwoo's agency, SM Entertainment, also said, "It is true that Kim Min Ah is Jungwoo's older sister."

Kim Min Ah:

Kim Min Ah debuted in the entertainment industry in 2015 with the single On Such a Good Day under the name Haru. She appeared in the web drama That Day, Us and worked as a reenactment actor in KBS Joy's Love Interaction. She also played a student in the Netflix drama My Name. She recently appeared in Mnet's I Can See Your Voice 10 under the name of Gimpo Liu Yifei and gathered popularity.

Jungwoo:

Jungwoo joined NCT in 2018 and is currently active as a member of NCT 127. Last month, NCT unit DOJAEJUNG (Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo) released their first mini-album Perfume. NCT DOJAEJUNG is the first fixed unit group of NCT, consisting of NCT members Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. The three members are a combination of excellent vocal and performance skills, as well as great visuals and sharp physicals. In October of last year, the unit stage was presented for the first time at the NCT 127 World Tour performance held at the Jamsil Main Stadium, and it was a topic that was so big that requests for an official unit rushed in. Among them, NCT's DOJAEJUNG debuted on April 17th with their first mini-album Perfume. This album contains six songs of various genres with the theme of love, including the title song of the same name, Perfume. So, they analyzed this album by comparing it to the top notes, middle notes, and base notes of perfume.

DOJAEJUNG:

Top notes are the scent that determines the first impression of a perfume, and NCT DOJAEJUNG's top notes are composed of visuals, performance, and music of various genres. First, NCT's DOJAEJUNG draws attention with his outstanding visuals and handsome physicality. The sum of the three members is also a strength in the visual and physical parts, which are the most decisive factors that determine the first impression of the team – title song Perfume with impressive cappella vocals; Kiss with a dreamy atmosphere; Dive with a charming minor mood; and Strawberry Sunday with a bright and upbeat melody. Accessibility has been increased with b-side songs that can cover a wide range of tastes, such as Can We Go Back by Muse No Tone, which combines emotional vocals and groovy guitar lifts, and the lyrical Ordinary.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY continues perfect streak on Billboard’s Hot100; BTS’ Jimin sees major fall on the chart