NCT's Jungwoo & Stray Kids' Lee Know to take over as MCs for Music Core? MBC Responds

The producers of 'Music Core' have a rather cryptic response to it. Read on to find out.

We have some good news to make your Fridays better! On July 16, Hankook Ilbo reported that NCT’s Jungwoo and Stray Kids’ Lee Know have been appointed as hosts for MBC's Show! Music Core along with Kim Min Ju. However, the producers of Music Core shared a rather cryptic and non-commital response to this by sharing that "nothing has been confirmed". We know what that means after all!

This piece of news comes a day after SF9's Chani announced his departure from MBC's Music Core. Chani became the MC on February 16, 2019. For two years and five months, Chani impressed fans with his splendid hosting skills and synergy with fellow MCs including Kang Mina, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, and Kim Min Ju. Chani’s final episode as an MC will air on July 17.

Following this episode, 'Music Core' will go on a hiatus for three weeks from July 24 through August 7 due to the Tokyo Olympics. Perhaps, post that we can see NCT's Jungwoo and Stray Kids' Lee Know take on the baton of being the perfect hosts, and knowing them we do not doubt that they will absolutely nail it!

NCT's Jungwoo is busy prepping for a full album comeback, due to release this September. The release of their new album will be their first comeback in about a year and four months since their repackaged album “NCT #127 Neo Zone The Final Round” in May 2020. Meanwhile, Lee Know and Bang Chan wowed us with their new song, Drive. We cannot wait for this collab! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: NCT’s Taeil has broken THIS world record after joining Instagram; Expresses gratitude

NCTzens and STAYs, What are your thoughts on this? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×