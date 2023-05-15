NCT’s leader Taeyong to finally make his solo debut with 1st mini album SHALALA on THIS date

On May 15, SM Entertainment confirmed that NCT’s Taeyong will be making his solo debut with 1st mini album SHALALA on June 5 and NCTzens are excited to see him on-screen soon! SM Entertainment released an image as well as a trailer for the album. The image is pink and red swirling with SHALALA written on the front. The trailer had a different feel all together.

The trailer:

SM Entertainment released the album trailer for SHALALA and Taeyong is a complete looker in it! It seems he has 6 personalities, all varying from each other but they have one thing in common- they are extremely fashionable, which is expected of Taeyong. The 6 personalities indicate there might be 6 songs in the mini-album, though that information has not been confirmed. The gritty bass and synth sounds indicate that Taeyong will be bringing a completely different sound yet something that is expected of him. Dressed in colors of red, white, orange, beige and more, the singer displays his cheekiness as he messes around with different sceneries, showing that there is more to come and the trailer was just the beginning.

Taeyong:

Taeyong, being the leader of a 23 member group, has always been known for his vocal, rap and performance skills, which he has showcased in many NCT 127 comebacks, solo performances and concert performances as well. Taeyong has also worked on a number of NCT songs like Cherry Bomb, Sticker, The 7th Sense and showed his talent with his solo endeavors like Moonlight and SM Station’s Long Flight and Love Theory and the idol survival show Street Man Fighter’s song LIT. From all these songs, one can recognize that he has the skills to create a slow song but also hard-hitting club music as well. He has always been great at bringing the true essence of NCT with their songs and with the songs he has worked on, they are quintessential to understand the genre of NCT music. The album SHALALA will be released on June 5 and soon enough, the promotions for the album will also begin!

ALSO READ: 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon and Won Ji An take on sultry looks in first posters for upcoming vampire drama Heartbeat

Advertisement