NCT’s Lucas got fans excited as he finally uploads a new update on Instagram before his birthday

On January 24, WayV and SuperM’s Lucas made his comeback on social media as he uploaded to Instagram. His post was of a screenshot of his current favorite song from Tom Hanks’ most popular film Forrest Gump and a crescent moon picture taken by him. Seeing these pictures, his fans got on to the comment section.

One said, “LUCAS HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I HOPE YOU ARE WELL AND STAY HEALTHY, HAPPY AND SMILING.. LOVE YOU!!” while another said, “Happy birthday, Happy Chinese New Year dear Lucas.. I hope you and your family are happy. I hope you are always healthy and happy. Please ignore the bad guys telling you I know it’s annoying and noisy so don’t waste your time on people who don’t give you a positive aura.. You deserve freedom, you deserve love, kindness and happiness.” Another fan said, “Happy birthday lucas I hope you're always happy, okay, and come back to SM Entertainment, okay, NCTZen, everyone misses you, everyone is proud of you, take care of your health there, thanks to everyone, happy birthday.”

Lucas’ controversy:

NCT’s Lucas posted an apology and suspended activities amidst various privacy controversies. On August 25, 2021, SM Entertainment announced the decision to suspend Lucas' activities, saying, "We apologize for causing concern due to the issue of the private life of our artist Lucas." Lucas also released a handwritten letter in Chinese through his Instagram account, and bowed his head, saying, "I sincerely apologize to those who have been hurt by my wrong actions. If given the opportunity, I would like to express my apology in person."

Previously, netizen A, who claims to be Lucas's ex-girlfriend, caused controversy by revealing that he had been subjected to fraudulent dating and gaslighting. After the controversy, Lucas' schedule in China for WayV was also canceled, and he disappeared from the entertainment industry after being excluded from the official WayV merchandise released in November last year. Since then, Lucas posted a picture without any special comments on his personal Instagram profile after 6 months of hiatus in February. In the released photo, the seascape was captured in black and white, drawing attention.

ALSO READ: Happy Lee Junho Day: Revisiting the popular actor’s best roles feat. The Red Sleeve and more

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the update? Let us know in the comments below.