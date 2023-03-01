NCT's Lucas' new Instagram update from practice room adds to hints of his comeback

NCT’s Lucas has stayed away from public appearances since August 2021; however, his new update on Instagram has left fans hopeful of the K-pop star’s comeback. Following gaslighting accusations against him, the K-pop boy band member shied away from the media and limelight.

NCT’s Lucas possibly making a comeback

Despite being subjected to criticism in the public arena, many fans across the world have shown support for Lucas. And it seems like their wait to see their favourite K-pop idol is soon going to be over. Surprising the fans, the 25-year-old posted a dance clip on his Instagram on February 1, leaving the NCTzens wanting for more.The latest two-picture post by the K-pop star depicts a shot of a house light while the other one is of an empty practice hall. Fans are considering the posts to be an indication of his possible return to NCT soon. Fans could not help but be left in awe of his amazing talent, and their anticipation of his comeback has risen tenfold by now.

Lucas’ discography

Lucas made his debut in 2018 with the studio album ‘Empathy’ with K-pop boy group NCT as a new member of the group alongside Kun and Jungwoo. As part of the NCT U subunit, he recorded tracks like ‘Boss’, ‘Yestoday’ and ‘Black on Black', while also dropping the single track ‘Coffee Break'. He has been featured in several variety shows like ‘Law of the Jungle in the Last Indian Ocean’, ‘Real Man 300’ and ‘Keep Running'. In late 2018, he joined WayV and officially made his second debut with ‘The Vision’ in China. Lucas went ahead to be a part of SuperM, a K-pop group that is the result of a collaboration between SM Entertainment and Capitol Records. SuperM released their single ’Jopping’ from their debut album ‘SuperM’. In 2020, Lucas made his way back to NCT for a group project between all subunits for ‘Resonance Pt.1’. In 2021, WayV released their third extended play, ‘Kick Back’. The extended play was a huge success, and it also topped the Gaon album chart. The singer was supposed to release his single with Hendery, ‘Jalapeno’ but it was postponed due to rising controversy. Taking a temporary halt since then, Lucas’ fans have been waiting to see him back in action. His latest post has surely raised the fans' hopes and excitement.

What do you think of NCT’s Lucas' new post? Let us know below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is NCT’s Lucas making a comeback? Star snapped with SM Entertainment CEO Chris Lee; Shares dance cover video