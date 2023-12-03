NCT's Mark and ZEROBASEONE’s Gyuvin’s appearance at MMA 2023 leaves fans worried about their health

On December 2, one of the biggest musical extravaganzas - Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2023 - were held at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, South Korea. The star-studded event saw stellar performances by various artists including SHINee, aespa, NewJeans, NCT Dream, and more. The award night turned all the more exciting as K-pop idols walked the carpet in ravishing looks. However, two artists caught the attention of the fans, not for their outfits but due to health reasons.

NCT’s leader Mark Lee appeared at the event with an alleged knee injury, while ZEROBASEONE member Gyuvin graced the event wearing an eye patch. As the videos of these artists started doing rounds on social media, fans expressed their concerns and requested the idols to rest and get well soon.

K-netizens react as Mark Lee’s appearance at MMA shows signs of knee injury

While fans congratulated NCT Dream for winning the Best Male Group at the 2023 Melon Music Awards, a section of fans noticed NCT’s Mark Lee struggling to walk on the red carpet due to a torn ligament. K-netizens were quick to share their ‘Get well soon’ messages online as they recalled that Mark was also limping earlier during the Music Bank Global Festival pre-recording posted on X (formerly called Twitter), after allegedly hurting his knee.

For the unversed, NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of the famous boy group NCT, managed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung and has gained global success over the years. Mark had left NCT Dream in 2018 and rejoined in 2020.

ZEROBASEONE's Gyuvin smiled and waved at the media despite having an eye problem

Gyuvin, on the other hand, wore an eye patch as he entered the event venue and his other eye appeared swollen and red. On November 25, the idol had disclosed on a social media platform that he was suffering from conjunctivitis and that’s why he was spotted wearing eyeglasses recently. Fans appreciated the singer’s work commitment as he attended the event with a smile on his face, despite having eye issues.

Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE features nine members Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin, signed by label WakeOne. Formed at the reality competition show Boys Planet, the rookie boy group has been captivating fans with their music and it recently bagged New Artist Of The Year at the 2023 MMA.

