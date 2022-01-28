NCT's Mark announces the release of his solo single 'CHILD' on THIS date

Good news for NCTzens, NCT’s Mark will be releasing a solo single! On January 28, SM Entertainment announced that Mark would be releasing a solo song titled 'CHILD' as part of SM Station on February 4 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

In the warm and sunny concept photo, Mark stands in a beanie and heavy jacket with his hands in his pockets, staring into the camera with a nonchalant expression. The name of his single 'CHILD' is written in bold in red font. The track can be described as an emotional hip-hop genre song, combining bass, synthesizer, and electric guitar sounds, with Mark having participated in both composing and writing the lyrics.

You can check out the concept photo below:

For further information, 'SM Station' will be launching its brand new 2022 project, 'NCT LAB', beginning with the upcoming release of Mark's single 'CHILD'. Focussed on the members of NCT, 'NCT LAB' signals the newest music archive project by SM Entertainment's unique music brand 'Station'. NCT members can release solo tracks, unit tracks, self-composed titles, and more, all outside of the boundaries of NCT's fixed albums, via 'NCT LAB'. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

