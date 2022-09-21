NCT’s Mark confirmed to feature on EXO’s Xiumin’s upcoming solo album ‘BRAND NEW’

SM Entertainment announced on September 21st that Mark will be in charge of featuring and rap making for Xiumin's first solo album. 'How We Do' is a new jack swing genre song that combines 90's sensibility and modern sound. Following the song 'Young & Free' released through SM Station in 2017, Mark will once again participate in Xiumin's song for the first time in 5 years. Xiumin is about to release his first solo album 'Brand New' after 10 years of his debut. Five new songs, including the title song of the same name, were recorded, and the agency explained that the music sensibility of the 1990s and early 2000s was expressed in Xiumin style.

In the latest teaser images, EXO's Xiumin wore a beige corduroy jacket and pants, looking absolutely handsome in it. He was seen walking on an empty floor surrounded by blue waters and sky! Mark is a Canadian rapper, singer and dancer of Korean descent. In 2016, SM Entertainment announced that Mark would become a member of NCT's second sub-unit, NCT 127, along with Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin and Haechan. NCT 127 made their official debut with the extended play ‘NCT #127’ and title track ‘Fire Truck’. Mark joined NCT's third sub-unit, NCT Dream, which consisted of members Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. The group officially debuted on August 24, 2016, with the single ‘Chewing Gum’.