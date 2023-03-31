NCT’s Mark takes on an avant-garde look in the first concept teasers for upcoming solo single Golden Hour

On March 31, SM Entertainment released the concept teasers for NCT’s Mark’s upcoming solo single Golden Hour. Wearing a fuzzy monkey cap paired with a strand of blonde hair coming out, he is giving the look of an avant-garde model. The brown and denim looks look pretty amazing on Mark.

Previously, SM 'STATION: NCT LAB 'Golden Hour', which will be released as the 6th song, will be released on April 7th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) Melon, Flo, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music You can find it on various music sites such as Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music. Mark released his first solo song 'Child' through SM 'STATION: NCT LAB' in February of last year, and gained great sympathy from music fans with his self-composed song that honestly contained his worries. In addition, on March 29th, Jaemin, a member of NCT, revealed a spoiler image of Mark's solo song 'Golden Hour' on his personal SNS account as a surprise, raising fans' curiosity by posting a photo taken at Mark's music video filming site, which he visited to cheer. Meanwhile, SM 'STATION: NCT LAB' is an archiving project where you can meet NCT's various music activities, and continues to showcase NCT's colorful music, including members' solo songs, self-composed songs, and unit songs.

The Universal Music Group has successfully settled K-pop intellectual property rights in the graphic novel industry.” NCT 127 continues an unprecedented move with graphic novels (comic novels). Previously, SM Entertainment, Z2 Comics , Universal Music Group announced the launch of NCT 127's graphic novel 'NCT 127: Limitless'. The three companies collaborate, 'NCT 127: Limitless' is a story based on the world view of NCT 127. NCT 127 on world tour set in a concert hall in New York, U.S.A. The story is based on the motif of reality as an artist and enigmatic dreams. A story in which the members overcome their inner fears while going through mysterious situations in their dreams that seem to intersect with reality.

