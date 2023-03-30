NCT’s Mark to release his 2nd NCT LAB solo single Golden Hour on THIS date

NCT Mark's second solo song 'Golden Hour' will be released on April 7th.

Golden Hour, the sixth song of SM 'STATION: NCT LAB', will be available on Melon, Flo, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, It can be found on various music sites such as Kugou Music and Kuwo Music. Mark released his first solo song 'Child' through SM's 'Station: NCT Rap' in February of last year, and gained great sympathy from music fans with his self-composed song that honestly expressed his concerns. Expectations are gathered for the new sensibility to be presented.

Mark’s activities:

Mark appeared on JTBC's 'News Room', which aired previously. Mark conducted weather forecasts with reporter Lee Jae Seung of the Meteorological Center and went into details about recent activities. Mark introduced 'Ay-Yo', the title song of NCT 127's 4th regular album repackage, which was released on January 30th.

In addition, on March 29th, NCT member Jaemin unexpectedly revealed a spoiler image of Mark's solo song 'Golden Hour' on his personal SNS account, raising fans' curiosity by posting a photo taken at Mark's music video filming site, which he visited to cheer. Meanwhile, SM 'Station: NCT Lab' is an archiving project where you can see NCT's various music activities, and it continues to showcase NCT's colorful music, including members' solo songs, self-composed songs, and unit songs.

According to SM Entertainment, NCT Dream released the English version of 'Beatbox' in order to communicate more closely with global fans.'Beatbox' is the title track of NCT Dream's 2nd regular repackage album released in May last year. The English version of 'Beatbox' performed in Europe and the Americas during NCT Dream's second world tour 'THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM', which was held from March 28th. In this performance, NCT DREAM performed hit songs such as 'Buffering', 'Hot Sauce', 'Hello Future', 'We Go Up', 'BOOM'. Countdown’, ‘Stronger’, ‘Quiet Down’, songs with powerful choreography that catch the eye, ‘Your Seat’, ‘Chewing Gum’, ‘ANL ’ and a total of 29 songs for about 3 hours.

