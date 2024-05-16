NCT's Mark unleashes power of love in new quirky music video for solo pre-release single 200; WATCH

NCT’s leader Mark has teased a glimpse into his solo debut with the highly anticipated music video for the pre-release single 200. Singing of strength of fated love in the music video, Mark plans to officially drop his first solo album in February 2025.

NCT’s Mark drops music video for 200

On May 16, NCT fans were treated to an exciting milestone in the group's journey as member Mark unveiled his solo debut single, 200, along with its vibrant music video. The dynamic MV showcases Mark's charismatic presence as he unleashes his secret powers, adding an intriguing twist to the narrative.

Watch the music video for Mark’s pre-release single 200 here;

200 serves as Mark's pre-release single for his highly anticipated solo album, offering fans a taste of what's to come. The song is described as a drum & bass genre track with a base in rock sound, showcasing Mark's versatility as a musician and performer.

With plans to release his first solo album in February 2025, fans eagerly anticipate further exploration of Mark's musical prowess and the unique stories he has yet to share.

More details about Mark’s solo activities

Mark Lee, the versatile Canadian rapper and singer, has carved a notable path in both group and solo endeavors within the K-pop scene. Beginning as a member of NCT's various sub-units, Mark showcased his talents in songwriting and performance.

His solo journey began with collaborations and appearances on reality shows like High School Rapper and Snowball Project, displaying his prowess beyond group activities. Mark's involvement in SM’s special boy group, SuperM, further solidified his presence in the international music market.

His return to NCT Dream in 2020 marked a significant moment, breaking away from the group's original graduation system. Mark's solo releases, including Child and Golden Hour, further highlight his growth as an artist, blending emotional depth with impactful rap verses, setting the stage for his promising solo album debut in 2025.

