NCT's Mark vs GOT7's Mark - Who would be your ideal Mark

It is pretty common to find K-pop idols with similar names and one such duo is GOT7's Mark Tuan and NCT's Mark Lee! GOT7's Mark Tuan was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California to a Taiwanese-American family. Mark Tuan had no interest in a music career initially, but after being scouted by a JYP Entertainment's agent on the street, he gave it a shot. He moved to Korea where he learnt to sing, dance and rap and debuted as a member of the seven-member boy group, GOT7!

NCT's Mark was born and brought up in Toronto, Ontario in Canada. Mark joined SM Entertainment in 2012 after passing the SM Global Audition in Canada in 2010. He was introduced as a member of SM Rookies, a pre-debut training team managed by SM Entertainment, in December of the following year. Mark debuted in April 2016 as a member of the rotational unit NCT U before becoming a member of the Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in July 2016 and the leader of NCT Dream in August 2016. Mark joined the supergroup SuperM in October 2019.

Besides their names, both the Marks have a few things in common! They are extremely talented rappers and songwriters, boast great visuals and amazing role models. Both of them have lived abroad and have great cultural exposure. But, have you wondered which Mark is your ideal man? Well, don't worry we got you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal which Mark is your ideal man! Sounds, easy. Take the quiz now.

Credits :News1

