NCT’s Mark is all set to release a brand new solo song titled 200 in the coming days. The announcement was made through a clip of the artist singing the acoustic version of the song which was uploaded in NCT’s official social media page. Furthermore, excitement among the fans is increasing following the release of a comic book-style teaser image.

NCT's Mark releases comic-style teaser image

On May 12, 2024, SM Entertainment released the teaser image for NCT’s Mark’s upcoming single titled 200. The image is created like a page from a comic book, where the main character is Mark. The artist transforms into a rockstar in the story, where he also meets two versions of himself from parallel worlds. In the fandom, there's a recurring joke about Mark being compared to Spiderman, as he has cosplayed the character multiple times. The comics depict a character resembling Mark with webs, strongly suggesting Spiderman's inspiration.

Previously, Mark released a video teaser where he sang the acoustic version of the upcoming single. The song is described to be of the rock genre with an attractive combination of an early 2000s-style electric guitar sound. In addition to that, the song also samples artist Olmos' North Star. Mark also participated in the songwriting process, where the lyrics speak of a fateful meeting that turns into an unexpected love story. The song is scheduled to be released on May 16, 2024, at 6 PM KST. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about NCT's Mark

NCT’s Mark started his career by debuting under SM Entertainment’s largest boy group, NCT. The artist officially debuted with NCT U and released the song 7th Sense along with Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, and Jaehyun on April 9, 2016. Later, he went ahead and became a permanent member of the subunit NCT 127 with Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, and Haechan, and released the first album, NCT #127.

Furthermore, the artist is also a permanent member of NCT Dream alongside Haechan, Jeno, Jaemin, Renjun, Chenle, and Jisung. The group made their debut with the song Chewing Gum and took the K-pop community by storm. However, in 2022, Mark released his first solo song, Child, and in 2023, he went on to drop his second solo song, Golden Hour.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE enters Top 10 of MelOn charts with Sudden Shower; Byeon Woo Seok’s agency reacts